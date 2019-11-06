Refrigerated container tech takes next step

Hamburg, Germany — Building on the pioneering legacy of the refrigerated container shipping industry’s first controlled-atmosphere system 25 years ago, Carrier Transicold has developed the next-generation EverFRESH system, which makes premium performance more affordable than ever for fleets and container leasing companies.

The new EverFRESH system was unveiled for attendees at Intermodal Europe 2019, the world-leading exhibition and conference for companies associated with the container and intermodal industries.

Using active controlled-atmosphere technology, the EverFRESH system optimizes the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide within a refrigerated container, slowing respiration and the natural ripening of the commodity inside. Thus, it helps to preserve the quality of perishables beyond what refrigeration alone can do. As an active system, it generates high-purity nitrogen to more quickly and responsively displace oxygen, rather than relying on respiration alone to gradually reduce oxygen levels.

“The active nature of the EverFRESH system can handle a broader range of perishable commodities than modified controlled-atmosphere systems, making it a more versatile choice for many customers,” said Jim Taeckens, senior product manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold.

“Another key benefit of the EverFRESH system’s active technology is that it maintains a positive air pressure within the container, making it far less sensitive to box leakage than other types of systems,” Taeckens explained.

Key components are a sensor package, nitrogen membrane separator, air compressor and air filters. In use, the compressor pulls fresh air into the system, which then removes water vapor from the compressed air stream before it enters the membrane separator. The hollow-fiber media of the separator extracts oxygen and captures carbon dioxide, discharging concentrated nitrogen into the container. If supplemental oxygen is needed, the membrane can be bypassed. The EverFRESH system can independently maintain oxygen at user-selected levels between 3 and 17% and carbon dioxide at between 2 and 19%.

Optional ethylene absorbers can be added for perishables where elevated levels of the hormone are a concern.

All EverFRESH systems have pre-trip inspection routines that test the membrane and compressor to make sure they are functioning normally prior to use.

The new EverFRESH system will be available in early 2020 for Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE refrigeration systems equipped with the Micro-Link 5 controller option.