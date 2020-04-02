Rail volumes continue to slide: AAR

Washington, DC — Canadian railroads continue to be affected by COVID-19, with rail traffic volume declining last week.

According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), for the week ending March 28, 2020, Canadian railroads reported 79,775 carloads for the week, down 5.9 per cent, and 61,259 intermodal units, down 15.6 per cent compared with the same week in 2019. For the first 13 weeks of 2020, Canadian railroads reported cumulative rail traffic volume of 1,839,042 carloads, containers and trailers, down 2.7 per cent.

North American rail volume for the week ending March 28, 2020, on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 320,231 carloads, down 8.3 per cent compared with the same week last year, and 306,268 intermodal units, down 14.4 per cent compared with last year. Total combined weekly rail traffic in North America was 626,499 carloads and intermodal units, down 11.4 per cent. North American rail volume for the first 13 weeks of 2020 was 8,490,032 carloads and intermodal units, down 6 per cent compared with 2019.

“Rail traffic numbers confirm that the coronavirus is taking a toll on the economy,” said AAR senior vice president John T. Gray. “For example, U.S. carloads of autos and auto parts last week were down 70% from the same week last year as auto production declined to zero and consumer spending has begun to shrink demand. While intermodal volume last week was down year-over-year 14% overall, total movements for the five railroads serving the West Coast ports remained steady for a fifth consecutive week, reinforcing the expectation that we may have seen the bottoming of the Asia-North America trade. However, this week also reminded us that the recent collapse in oil prices is hurting rail shipments of petroleum products, frac sand, and steel products.

“While there remain more unknowns than knowns about the next few months, there are tidbits of encouraging news. For example, year-over-year carloads of grain were up in March for the first time in a year and March was the best month for rail chemical carloads in two years.”