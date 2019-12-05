Radiant Canada hounoured as Canadian Carrier of the year by General Mills

Toronto, ON — Radiant Canada, a subsidiary of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company Radiant Logistics, Inc., was chosen as General Mills, Canadian Carrier of the Year, for a second year running.

General Mills recognizes Transportation Partners that exceed their delivery requirements and proactively identify solutions, while also bringing innovative ideas forward that drive added value to their supply chains. “[Radiant’s] service performance was second to none this year,” said Phillip West of General Mills

“Our focus on managing every shipment in partnership with our carriers and General Mills, using shared performance management tools, ensures we are delivering the best performance possible for all of the freight that we are entrusted with,” said Radiant Canada’s senior director of transportation services, Matt Bourque.

“It is a great honor to be selected as the Canadian Carrier of the Year for a second year in a row,” added Harry Smit, country manager for Radiant Canada and SVP for Radiant Logistics, Inc. “It is a testament to the tremendous hard work and relentless commitment of our Transportation team. I congratulate Radiant Canada for their accomplishments and look forward to continued success for both our customers and our team.”