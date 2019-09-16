RAC hands out 2019 Rail Safety Awards

Ottawa, ON — The Railway Association of Canada (RAC) announced the winners of its 2019 Safety Awards which recognize RAC members for their outstanding contributions to rail safety.

“Canada’s railways are among the safest in North America and these awards reflect their ongoing commitment to employee safety and that of all Canadians,” said Marc Brazeau, President and CEO, Railway Association of Canada.

Rail safety award winners:

(Category: Class 1 Freight)

CN for its Automated Inspection Portals (AIP) which aims to modernize the railcar inspection process by pairing high resolution imaging hardware with artificial intelligence. Using the latest machine vision applications, the system complements current manual inspections and helps CN’s expert carmen maintain its fleet with more efficiency, leading to a safer and more reliable railway.

“CN is pleased to receive RAC’s safety award for our Automated Inspection Portals, which aim to modernize railcar inspection processes and enhance rail safety,” said Jim Sokol, Vice-President, Mechanical, CN.

(Category: Non-Class 1 Freight)

Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc. for its efforts to increase employee vigilance and reduce the potential for injury from the movement of rolling stock. Bulletin # GWCI-52 defines a Position of Safety and improves operating procedures for shoving trains in accordance with Canadian Rail Operating Rule 115..

“Genesee & Wyoming Canada is proud to win RAC’s safety award for the second year in a row. This year’s submission to increase employee vigilance and reduce the potential for injury from the movement of rolling stock helps ensure the safety of our personnel,” said Louis Gravel, President, Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc.