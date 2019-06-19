Quebec terminal to get $6.6M in upgrades

Sept-Îles, QC — The Federal government announced an investment of $6.6 million aimed at improving the infrastructure of the Pointe aux Basques terminal, which will support the long-term extensive development of the mining industry and help local businesses to compete and ship Canadian goods to international markets. The project will also support the economy of the Lower North Shore region by bringing the main terminal back into operation for the marine service that supplies the region.

The project is aimed at rehabilitating the Pointe aux Basques terminal. The planned work includes building a retaining wall along the entire length of the existing wharf and extending the wharf length by approximately 220 metres. This work will expand the offer of service in the transit of goods by increasing the capacity of the terminal.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, who was on hand for the announcement. “We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”