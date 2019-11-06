Quebec port gets funding for infrastructure improvments

Trois-Rivières, QC — The Government of Québec will provide $2.5 million in financial assistance to the Trois-Rivières Port Authority for the development of an outdoor storage space, a multi-purpose shed and an oversized equipment warehouse.

The Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region, François Bonnardel, and the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region, Jean Boulet, made the announcement today.

The new warehouse will allow Hason Steel Products Inc. to operate a receiving, storage and assembly unit for its oversized products and export these overseas. The project will create around 40 quality jobs.

“As a key player in the development of the industrial-port zone of Trois-Rivières, we are proud of this new partnership with Hason,” said Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the Port of Trois-Rivières. “Thanks to this project, the port and the city of Trois-Rivières will benefit from an increased international influence, which will bring significant benefits to our community. The Government of Québec, the City of Trois-Rivières, Innovation and Economic Development Trois-Rivières and the industrial-port zone’s stakeholders have made a vital contribution to the realization of this major project.”

“Hason is very proud to continue its growth in Trois-Rivières,” added Denis Blain, President and CEO, Hason Steel Products Inc. “The choice of Trois-Rivières was made possible not only by the Port’s proximity and the continued support of its team through our partnership, but also by the quality of the workforce present in the region and the range of services available. This new plant will enable Hason to reach new markets through the use of marine transportation, increase its exports and better serve its existing customer base while generating significant benefits for the local economy.”