Quebec launches project to develop all-electric urban trucks

St. Jerome, QC — The Lion Electric Co. and the Quebec Government are partnering in a $15.8 million project to manufacture of a new generation of all-electric ambulances and various types of specialty urban vehicles, including refuse trucks and bucket trucks.

Lion, which designs and assembles all of the components of urban trucks in classes 5 to 8, as well as the all-electric minibus whose chassis and electric powertrain will serve as a platform to accommodate the various applications. In their respective fields of expertise, the partner companies will work to develop, manufacture and integrate specialized equipment and technologies on Lion electric vehicles.

The government’s contribution of $7.9 million to the project gives significant impetus to the industry’s research and development efforts to accelerate growth and further integrate the electric road transport sector into the markets.

According to a statement, ultimately, the announced investments will make it possible to produce all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in Québec, with an 80 per cent reduction in energy costs, a 60 per cent reduction in maintenance costs and 100 per cent more environmentally friendly footprint than the combustion vehicles currently in use in our cities.

The seven partners who have committed to the project, include Lion, along with Demers Ambulances, Posi-Plus Technologies, Transit Truck Bodies, Boivin Evolution, Pran System and Maximetal.

“By combining their efforts and their expertise, the companies that are partnering in this mobilizing project will be able to develop a new generation of ambulances and various types of fully electric urban specialty trucks, such as waste refuse trucks and the bucket trucks,stated Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region “This project is in line with our government’s vision of electrifying the Québec economy, particularly the transportation sector, with a clear objective: to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while enriching our economy.”

Marc Bédard, president and founder, The Lion Electric Co. stated: “[We are] proud to be a central part of this innovative project and to work with like-minded companies to highlight the potential for large-scale deployment of our multi-purpose electric vehicles.”