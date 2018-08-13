Quebec gets funding to recriut women truck drivers

Montreal, QC — The Federal government announced funding for a project in Quebec that aims to change current recruitment, integration and training practices of businesses and training centres so that more women can find jobs in the trucking industry.

Camo-route will receive $294,000 in funding for their project, “Women Truck Drivers: Target 10%.” This project will help more women join the trucking industry in Québec. Over the next three years, Camo-route will collaborate with key partners to identify and remove barriers that cause the under-representation of women in Quebec’s trucking industry.

“The federal government is committed to increasing women’s participation in the transportation sector and other non-traditional fields,” stated Transport Minister Marc Garneau. “Camo-Route’s excellent initiative will help more women find work in the trucking industry, which is important for our society and our economy. This project will further our goal of advancing gender equality.”

Status of women Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, and Transport Canada are working together in order to improve the participation of groups that are currently under-represented in the transportation sector.

“We are very pleased that the Government of Canada is supporting our project,” said Bernard Boulé, Director General, Camo-route. “Our goal over the next three years is to inspire the changes necessary to correct the historic under-representation of women in the trucking industry, and help more women get involved in this dynamic and growing sector of the Québec economy.”

Women continue to be disproportionately affected by economic insecurity. In 2015, women in Canada earned just 87 cents for every dollar earned by men. They are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 76% of all part-time workers, with 25% of women reporting child care responsibilities as their reason for working part-time.

In October 2017, Status of Women Canada invited organizations to propose projects that support women’s economic security across Canada by addressing some of the root causes of inequality, including barriers such as access to childcare, unequal pay and the gender wage gap. Through this call for proposals, entitled Support for Women’s Economic Security, more than 30 projects have been approved for a total of $10 million in funding. These projects will unfold over a period of three years, and funding builds on our ongoing efforts to support women’s economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.