QSL adds marine terminal at Port of Houston

Quebec City, QC — QSL announced it is expanding its geographic footprint in the U.S with the addition of a marine terminal in Houston — the South Central Cement dock with deep draft of 11, 9 meters.

“We are proud and excited about the opportunities this expansion underlies for our teams and our customers,” said Robert Bellisle, President and CEO of QSL. “Again, our socio-economic footprint is widening. We are gaining agility and efficiency. We are paving the way for promising synergies through intermodality and we are consolidating our leadership that today goes far beyond our borders.”

QSL Texas Terminals has from now on two operations in the Houston area: access to South-Central Cement Dock with Compas Marine for the loading and unloading of barges and ships, as well as a 13,000-square-metre warehouse and 40,000 square metres of outdoor storage space in Pasadena. The warehouse opened in Oct. 2019 and provides services for commodities, containers, rail transshipment, bulk transfer and bagging, local and regional trucking, container billing and cargo consolidation. The new warehouse is well positioned to serve steel, metals, lumber, project cargo, paper, cotton and general cargo. It is served by rail by the PTRA, which assures switching to the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads, and serves the Kansas City Southern Railroad for all freight to and from Mexico

“We are proud to establish an additional point of service to continue, year after year, to deliver our promise to our customers: tailor-made success. I want to thank all our teams who surpass themselves day after day and who allow us to continue our ascent. In more than 40 years, QSL has grown into a company with a reputation for excellence and cutting-edge expertise now spreading across the Americas,” added Bellisle.