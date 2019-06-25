Purolator to open $330M super hub in Toronto

Toronto, ON — Spurred by record volume and e-commerce growth, Purolator announced its plan to invest more than $1 billion through a five-year “delivering the future” growth and innovation strategy.

“Today’s announcement is one of the most ambitious in our company’s history and will future-proof our business,” said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “Purolator has experienced record growth over the past three years. We picked up and delivered over one-quarter of a billion packages in 2018 and we expect our growth trajectory to continue. We have consistently evolved over our 60 years to stay one step ahead of change and this investment will solidify our position to deliver the future for generations to come, creating opportunities at home, across North America and around the world for businesses, consumers and employees.”

In recent years, dynamic market shifts driven by e-commerce and technology have changed the way businesses and consumers buy, sell and exchange goods. E-commerce sales are expected to reach $4.88 trillion worldwide by 2021. In the age of convenience, consumers want their packages faster with more visibility, control and flexibility throughout the supply chain. Businesses are following this trend. Trading relationships are shifting around the globe, creating new opportunities for businesses of all sizes to expand to, from and within Canada.

The company’s national investments include:

New national super hub: The centrepiece of Purolator’s growth and innovation investment is a new $330 million, 430,000-sq-ft national hub set on 60-acres in Toronto, ON set to open in 2021. The facility will triple capacity and step-change Purolator’s network with world-class automation to help more customers get even more packages to their destinations quickly, safely and reliably. The new national super hub will provide flexibility for growth and will be scalable to optimize customer delivery during peak volume periods. It will be built to leading environmental standards, following the Toronto Green Standards program.

Job creation and training: Purolator has created 2,500 new jobs over the past three years, an increase in its workforce of 20 per cent. The company expects this trend to continue. It is making significant investments in employee training, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion to provide rewarding, long-term careers as a great Canadian employer.

Fleet upgrades: In 2019 and 2020, more than 1,000 new vehicles with advanced technology will be introduced across the country to improve delivery performance and safety. Purolator will continue to advance sustainability throughout its operations, including maintaining its position as the express courier company with the largest green fleet in Canada. It plans to roll out its first wave of fully electric vehicles in 2020 to complement its hybrid electric fleet.

Consumer access strategy: The company is adding more consumer access points across Canada and enhancing its retail network. This includes upgrading high-traffic stores in large urban centres, expanding its Mobile Quick Stop service – which acts as retail outlets on wheels – and piloting new last-mile pick-up and delivery options for consumers offering more flexibility and choice.

The GTA is projected to be the province’s fastest-growing region, passing the 50 per cent mark of Ontario’s population by 2026. Purolator operates the most extensive courier network in the region and the company’s investments will build on its leading capabilities to provide businesses and consumers with even more delivery and pick-up options. They include: