Purolator to open $330M super hub in Toronto

Toronto, ON — Spurred by record volume and e-commerce growth, Purolator announced its plan to invest more than $1 billion through a five-year “delivering the future” growth and innovation strategy.
“Today’s announcement is one of the most ambitious in our company’s history and will future-proof our business,” said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “Purolator has experienced record growth over the past three years. We picked up and delivered over one-quarter of a billion packages in 2018 and we expect our growth trajectory to continue. We have consistently evolved over our 60 years to stay one step ahead of change and this investment will solidify our position to deliver the future for generations to come, creating opportunities at home, across North America and around the world for businesses, consumers and employees.”
In recent years, dynamic market shifts driven by e-commerce and technology have changed the way businesses and consumers buy, sell and exchange goods. E-commerce sales are expected to reach $4.88 trillion worldwide by 2021. In the age of convenience, consumers want their packages faster with more visibility, control and flexibility throughout the supply chain. Businesses are following this trend. Trading relationships are shifting around the globe, creating new opportunities for businesses of all sizes to expand to, from and within Canada.
The company’s national investments include:
The GTA is projected to be the province’s fastest-growing region, passing the 50 per cent mark of Ontario’s population by 2026. Purolator operates the most extensive courier network in the region and the company’s investments will build on its leading capabilities to provide businesses and consumers with even more delivery and pick-up options. They include:
