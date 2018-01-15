Purolator reports record volumes during peak

Toronto, ON — After recording its strongest peak season in recent history, Purolator is already seeing high volumes of shipping activity continue into January.

This increase in shipping volume over the holidays saw Purolator deliver over 12 million packages during its peak shipping period, in line with its projections. In its Retail locations, Purolator experienced a 24% increase in shipment and pickup activity during the same time period.

Working with its customers, Purolator attributed early planning and resourcing to the company’s decision to maintain its service guarantees throughout peak in spite of the surge in volume.

“This past holiday season, we saw our volumes steadily exceed our historical average earlier than usual and extending throughout our peak season,” said John Ferguson, Purolator’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Working alongside our customers, Purolator employees from across the country stepped up and delivered high levels of service performance and customer experience, enabling us to maintain our service commitments.”

To prepare for the anticipated demand for its premium services during the holiday season, Purolator recruited approximately 900 seasonal employees, and added additional vehicles to the fleet. The company also implemented innovative customer service solutions, including a special-concept vehicle that served as a convenient pick-up location for customers receiving their shipments during the holidays.

Now that holiday peak is over, volumes have steadily increased in the early part of 2018, a trend Purolator expects to continue. The company attributes much of the increase to higher levels of online shopping, returns, and healthy economic conditions within the Canadian market.