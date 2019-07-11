Purolator launches seven-days-a-week e-commerce delivery service

Vancouver, BC — Purolator announced the launch of Purolator QuickShip, a service that gives businesses the opportunity to deliver products to consumers seven-days-a-week with same-day or next-day delivery.

“In the next five years, we anticipate that 50 per cent of the delivery market in Canada will be direct-to-home, with consumers expecting quick and reliable deliveries at times that are convenient for them, like evenings and weekends,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “We’re listening and we’re acting. QuickShip is the first and only service available in Canada that provides businesses the ability to fulfil online orders the same day or next day with a guaranteed delivery time. It’s a premium service that gives our customers a completely new delivery option to meet consumers’ growing needs for choice, convenience and flexibility.”

Available in four of Canada’s largest metropolitan areas — Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver — QuickShip is an addition to Purolator’s selection of guaranteed, time-definite shipping options, allowing customers to choose the speed of service they need and ensure consumers receive their packages by the day and time they expect.

Purolator QuickShip is part of the company’s five-year $1 billion delivering the future growth and innovation investment plan, which is focused on accelerating customers’ digital experiences and driving growth for businesses of all sizes.