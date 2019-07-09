Purolator adds industry vet to boost cross-border business

Toronto, ON — Purolator says it is strengthening its cross-border and international capabilities and as part of that strategy has hired Paul Tessy as senior VP, International. Tessy, who comes over from DHL e-Commerce, will be responsible for leading the company’s international business which includes a significant U.S./Canada cross-border business, global solutions and value-added logistics services.

“Enhancing our U.S./Canada cross-border capabilities is an integral component of our growth strategy,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “Paul is a seasoned leader in the shipping and logistics industry. His international experience of building and growing parcel businesses and developing high-performing sales and operations teams will allow us to provide a more robust product and service offering to new customers in untapped markets.”

Tessy comes to Purolator from DHL e-Commerce where he held a number of senior roles including CEO, Latin American and Canada and Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service. Prior to his work with DHL, Mr. Tessy held a variety of global leadership roles with TNT, including President and CEO of TNT Spring Americas.

Tessy holds a B.Sc., Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. He was a member on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Parcel Shipping Association.

He reports to John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator.