Purolator adds industry vet to boost cross-border business

Toronto, ON — Purolator says it is strengthening its cross-border and international capabilities and as part of that strategy has hired Paul Tessy as senior VP, International. Tessy, who comes over from DHL e-Commerce, will be responsible for leading the company’s international business which includes a significant U.S./Canada cross-border business, global solutions and value-added logistics services.

“Enhancing our U.S./Canada cross-border capabilities is an integral component of our growth strategy,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “Paul is a seasoned leader in the shipping and logistics industry. His international experience of building and growing parcel businesses and developing high-performing sales and operations teams will allow us to provide a more robust product and service offering to new customers in untapped markets.”

Tessy comes to Purolator from DHL e-Commerce where he held a number of senior roles including CEO, Latin American and Canada and Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service. Prior to his work with DHL, Mr. Tessy held a variety of global leadership roles with TNT, including President and CEO of TNT Spring Americas.

Tessy holds a B.Sc., Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. He was a member on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Parcel Shipping Association.

He reports to John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator.

Paul Tessy joins Purolator as Senior Vice President, International, to lead the company’s international business, which includes a significant U.S./Canada cross-border business, global solutions and value-added logistics services. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

 

