PSA acquistion of Halifax container terminal completed

Singapore — Port operator PSA International announced it has completed its acquisition of the Halterm Container Terminal in the Port of Halifax.

Halterm is the only container terminal in Eastern Canada that can serve mega container vessels. It operates three container berths covering more than a kilometre of quay length with depth of up to 16 metres. The terminal is currently undergoing further berth expansion, including the delivery of a fifth Super Post-Panamax Quay Crane, which will enable Halterm to handle two mega container vessels concurrently in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Halterm into PSA’s global family of ports, as PSA’s first coastal terminal in Canada,” said Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO, PSA International. “We look forward to working alongside the Halifax Port Authority, customers, staff and the local community, as well as key stakeholders like the International Longshoremen’s Association and Canadian National Railway Company (CN) to further enhance Halterm’s capabilities and connectivity to serve the needs of shippers in the greater hinterland of Canada and beyond.”

“After acquiring Halterm in 2007, we are pleased to have partnered with Halterm management and staff, the Halifax Port Authority and other key stakeholders to deliver safe, reliable services to customers over the last 12 years. We are proud of the growth that Halterm has delivered in recent years and that Halterm has been a responsible member of the Halifax community during our ownership,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

In Canada, PSA also operates Ashcroft Terminal, British Columbia’s largest inland port facility. Ashcroft Terminal is located approximately 300 kilometres east of the Port of Vancouver, close to the major highways of British Columbia, and offers unique rail connectivity to both Class 1 railroad lines — CN and Canadian Pacific Railway.

Accordin to PSA, the Port of Halifax is Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway, connecting to more than 150 countries and generating CAD$2 billion in annual economic benefit from a diverse cargo and cruise business. Offering a natural, deep harbour and world-class infrastructure, the Port of Halifax can accommodate large volumes of containerized cargo, roll-on roll-off cargo and project cargo of any size.