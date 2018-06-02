Program announced for Canada Logistics Conference 2018 in Vancouver

Toronto, ON — Canada Logistics Conference, the annual thought leadership event for all supply chain logistics professionals presented by CITT, has opened early bird registration and announced its full program. Online registration is available at https://goo.gl/7sBda3.

The Conference returns to the west coast in Vancouver on October 24-26 2018, bringing together delegates from across Canada for networking events and learning sessions on critical issues presented by industry thought leaders.

“We’re very excited about the program of learning sessions at this year’s conference” said Pina Melchionna, CITT’s President & CEO. “Delegates at our past conferences have really responded positively to the sessions that give them a balance of insightful best practices and strategies they can use to apply them right away on-the-job. Plus, there’s many of the popular soft-skills sessions curated specifically for our industry – such as on negotiation and the importance of leadership with the emergence of new supply chain technologies.”

The panel 5 Tech Trends in Supply Chain Logistics, led by entrepreneur Justin Bailie, will answer some of the most urgent questions decision-makers in the industry have around emerging technology such as blockchain and machine learning. Complementing that is the panel Your Career, Leadership, and the Digital Future of Supply Chain – with Douglas Harrison, CCLP, President & CEO of VersaCold and Pat Campbell, Executive Director of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council – focusing on how professionals can prepare their careers and their teams for massive technological shifts in the sector.

Technical sessions with a focus on the day-to-day abilities that improve the bottom line of businesses include Export Compliance for Canadian Companies, a detailed primer presented by Kevin Riddell, CCLP, Director – International Logistics at Tremco Canada, a popular expert in CITT’s webinar series. Alternative Fuels: Natural Gas for Transportation, presented by Arvind Ramakrishnan, Senior Manager at FortisBC Energy Inc, will give delegates new insights into how to reduce operating costs and run a more eco-friendly supply chain.

The conference is also putting a spotlight on soft skills that are particularly valuable to supply chain logistics practitioners. Improve the Way YOU Negotiate, presented by Warren Sarafinchan, CCLP, Global Business Consultant at Zinata Inc, will give delegates proven strategies and actionable tips for better negotiations – and better profitability – whether buying or selling goods or services. Unlocking the Power of Differences, presented by Ritu Bhasin, a sought-after leadership and inclusion expert, will teach delegates how authenticity and empowering people to “be themselves” at work leads to better business and HR outcomes, using the latest neuroscience, leadership, and diversity research.

Ron Tite, CEO of the marketing agency Church+State and one of the “Top 10 Creative Canadians” according to Marketing Magazine will facilitate a humorous yet engaging workshop Do.Think.Say. which will help professionals build their personal brands to grow their careers.

Finally, two sessions focusing on current and upcoming trends will equip delegates with actionable knowledge to shape their strategies for 2019 and beyond. The popular Transportation Buying Trends, presented by Lou Smyrlis, Director – Business Development & Research at Newcom Media will examine the freshest forecasts for well-established economic measures in transportation logistics. And a panel on International Trade will provide insight into CETA, TPP, Canada’s international trade agenda, and how to prepare to do better business internationally.

The learning program will conclude with a private tour by boat of the Port of Vancouver.

Networking opportunities for the conference include many dedicated networking breaks and the popular Awards Dinner, where the CITT Award of Excellence and other honours are awarded.

Early Bird registration rates are currently available for a limited time for Canada Logistics Conference 2018 until August 14th. Delegates are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Learn more and register at www.citt.ca/conference or click an individual session to get details:

Those interested in learning more about Canada Logistics Conference 2018 learning sessions, exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities should visit www.citt.ca/conference or contact Jennifer Traer at JTraer@citt.ca.