Prince Rupert welcome largest container ship to dock in Canada

Prince Rupert, B.C. — The largest container ship to ever dock in Canada was welcomed in at DP World Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal recently, marking another milestone for the terminal that was opened just over a decade ago.

The COSCO Himalayas, with a capacity of 14,500 TEUs, which sails under the flag of Hong Kong, arrived in the northwest B.C. city Nov. 14 and departed Nov. 19 after being worked on at the Fairview Container terminal.

At 366 metres, the ship is longer than Canada’s tallest building, the 298-metre First Canadian Place in Toronto, is high.