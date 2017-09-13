Prince Rupert Port Authority President retires

Prince Rupert, BC – Prince Rupert Port Authority President and CEO Don Krusel has announced his retirement from the Port after leading the organization for 25 years.

Mr. Krusel joined the organization in 1987 as its Chief Financial Officer, and has served as President and CEO since 1992. His retirement caps a remarkable career in which he led the Port through a transition from a small resource port to become a diversified gateway for North American trade.

“I am proud of the tremendous accomplishments and growth that have taken place at the port and community of Prince Rupert over the last decade. With the completion of the recent expansion project to make Fairview Container Terminal the second largest terminal in Canada, and the Port well positioned for another decade of exceptional growth, it is an appropriate moment to announce my retirement from the Port and pass the leadership to a new generation,” said Mr. Krusel.

PRPA’s Board Chair Bud Smith attributed the Port’s current success to Mr. Krusel’s vision of Prince Rupert’s global potential. “Don saw the need for an innovative gateway model that could benefit trade between Canada and Asia, and he led the way in sharing his vision about how Prince Rupert could accomplish that,” said Mr. Smith. “We are truly grateful for his leadership, and I know the board, employees and the community join me in wishing Don every success in his future.”

Mr. Smith said PRPA’s partners, stakeholders and customers will be well served in the transition to a new CEO. “Don leaves the port authority in excellent hands with the leadership team and the organization he has built over the last quarter century.”

PRPA’s Chief Financial Officer Joe Rektor will be assuming the role of interim President and CEO, effective immediately. There will be a search for Mr. Krusel’s replacement.

During Mr. Krusel’s tenure, his tenacity was instrumental in overseeing the conversion of Fairview Terminal from a forest and agri-products facility to the fastest growing container terminal in North America. Under his leadership, a number of foundational port projects have been completed, including the development of the Northland Cruise Terminal, Westview Wood Pellet Export Terminal, Ridley Island Road Rail Utility Corridor, Ridley Island project cargo facility, and Fairview Container Terminal conversion and recent expansion.

Throughout his leadership, Mr. Krusel has been an advocate for enhancing the social well-being of the communities of northwest British Columbia through initiatives that include the Port of Prince Rupert Community Investment Fund and the implementation of several landmark First Nations’ accommodation agreements. He has also been an active and valued participant on many boards dedicated to the sustainable development of the Canadian maritime sector, including Green Marine, Ocean Networks Canada, the Western Transportation Advisory Council and the Association of Canadian Port Authorities.