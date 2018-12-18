Ports of Montreal and Trois- Rivières sign cooperation agreement

The port authorities of Montreal and Trois-Rivières announced the ratification of a first-ever Cooperation Agreement to improve and enhance their respective port services.

Focused on sharing information and intelligence and exchanging best practices, the agreement signed between the two ports will ultimately make it possible to increase the productivity, competitiveness, efficiency and safety of port services and procedures. Four work pillars are targeted under this agreement:

Marine operations

Environmental management

Port logistics

Port/city relations

The ports of Montreal and Trois-Rivières are now exploring how to jointly implement innovative approaches. This agreement extends and structures longstanding collaborative efforts between the two port authorities, united by shared values and a common trade area.

“As a gateway to the heart of North America, the St. Lawrence is an undeniable strategic advantage for Canada and Quebec. The partnership we are signing today will make it possible to coordinate our efforts to increase the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence, a vital link in the growth of our two ports in a highly competitive global context,” said Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the Trois-Rivières Port Authority. He also specified that this partnership is a concrete component of the TRPA’s On Course for 2030 development plan.

“We are signing cooperation agreements with other ports around the world to combine our strengths and strategies to boost port performance. Doing so with a neighbouring port sharing the same strategic vision of our activities and services, and with sustainable development as a cornerstone, can only be a win-win,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the MPA.