Port of Vancouver gets funding for infrastructure projects

Pitt Meadows, BC — The Federal government announced an investment of $55.8 million for four projects led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.
These projects include the following:
These projects are expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 550 jobs during construction.
“I am pleased to see these projects going ahead. Investing in the Port of Vancouver’s infrastructure will benefit not only the local and Canadian economy but also provide Canadian exporters with new opportunities to reach the global market,” said Ron McKinnon, MP for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam. “This investment will also have a real impact for those who live and commute in the Tri-Cities area as they will be tangible improvements in traffic flow and congestion.”
“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” said Terry Beech, MP for Burnaby North-Seymour. “The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the Port of Vancouver and fostering long-term prosperity for our community”
