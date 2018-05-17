Port of Vancouver gets funding for infrastructure projects

Pitt Meadows, BC — The Federal government announced an investment of $55.8 million for four projects led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

These projects include the following:

Addition of nearly 5 km of track at the Canadian Pacific Facility, reconstruction of Harris Road to provide four lanes that will travel beneath the existing Canadian Pacific railway, and construction of a new two-lane overpass to replace the crossing at Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows;

Upgrade of the existing Westwood Street and Kingsway Avenue intersections at the railway corridor to separate road traffic from rail traffic on the municipal boundary between the Cities of Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam;

Design work to raise Pitt River Road and Colony Farm Road to create overpasses of the existing rail corridor (and Lougheed Road) that will allow for a new 5 km-long section of track that will pass beneath these two crossings permitting trains to travel in both directions along the Canadian Pacific in the City of Coquitlam; and

Improvements at the existing Canadian Pacific railway overpass at Mountain Highway that include lowering the roadway to provide additional clearance for oversized cargo travelling under the railway bridge in North Vancouver.

These projects are expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 550 jobs during construction.

“I am pleased to see these projects going ahead. Investing in the Port of Vancouver’s infrastructure will benefit not only the local and Canadian economy but also provide Canadian exporters with new opportunities to reach the global market,” said Ron McKinnon, MP for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam. “This investment will also have a real impact for those who live and commute in the Tri-Cities area as they will be tangible improvements in traffic flow and congestion.”

“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” said Terry Beech, MP for Burnaby North-Seymour. “The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the Port of Vancouver and fostering long-term prosperity for our community”