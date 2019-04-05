Port of Trois-Rivières signs collaboraion agreement with European port

Trois-Rivières, QC – The Port of Trois-Rivières and the Ports of MulhouseRhin recently signed a collaboration agreement focussed on best operational and business development practices, thus increasing opportunities for all parties.

The four key areas of cooperation are:

Port governance

Trade promotion

Sharing innovation

Continental outreach

This agreement is part of the close collaboration initiated by Innovation et développement économique (IDE) Trois-Rivières and Mulhouse Alsace Agglomération (M2A) in 2017. Gilbert Stimpflin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Grand Est and Ports of Mulhouse-Rhin and Jacky Scheidecker, Director of the Ports of Mulhouse-Rhin, were in Trois-Rivières to visit the port facilities, in addition to taking part in various working meetings with the Port team and the companies using its facilities.

“One of the development axes of On Course for 2030 is the conclusion of partnership agreements with other ports having complementary activities. In addition to making our Port more attractive, this approach multiplies business opportunities. We are therefore very enthusiastic to formalize this collaboration and to begin the exchanges, whose common thread will be innovation,” said Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the Port of Trois-Rivières.

“The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement has opened access to a market of 500 million consumers and we are very pleased to have established a concrete partnership with the Port of Trois-Rivières. We have a shared vision and ambition: to build innovative ports by 2020/30, in the service of the development of our territories and in close collaboration with all the actors in the supply chain”, said Gilbert Stimpflin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Grand Est and the Ports of Mulhouse-Rhin.