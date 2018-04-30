Port of Trois-Rivières officially opens breakbulk terminal

Trois-Rivières, QC — The Port of Trois-Rivières welcomed a host of dignitaries as it officially opened its new Breakbulk Terminal.

Construction of Dock 9 was completed last December, thereby finalizing the new Breakbulk Terminal. This new dock was part of the development project which included outdoor storage areas 9, 10 and 11, the construction of warehouse 9 and the upgrading of road and rail access completed during Phase I of the On Course for 2020 modernization plan.

“The Port of Trois-Rivières is one of Canada’s strategic ports,” said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “The Government of Canada is pleased to have contributed to improvements to the Port’s infrastructure to benefit our export industry.”

Added Jean D’Amour Minister for Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region: “The Government of Quebec has made the marine sector a priority. It has implemented the Maritime Strategy in close collaboration with the various industry stakeholders. The result is a strong economic leverage effect for Quebec, and the Port of Trois-Rivières project is a perfect example. By combining the efforts of the two levels of government, the Trois-Rivières Port Authority and the private sector, the results achieved are far more significant than the sum of the contributions of each stakeholder. This is precisely the objective of the Maritime Strategy.”

The Breakbulk Terminal at the Port of Trois-Rivières required investments totalling $ 27.3 million between 2009 and 2017. The Government of Canada’s contribution totalled $ 7.8 million and $ 6 million for the Government of Quebec, while the TRPA invested $ 10 million along with investments of $ 3.5 million from Port users.

“This terminal will allow us to improve the competitiveness of businesses in the region and shipping on the St. Lawrence,” said Gaétan Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trois-Rivières Port Authority. “It is the culmination of many years of work. I thank our partners for their unwavering confidence and support for each of our projects. I would particularly like to highlight the commitment of Logistec as operator of this Terminal.”

The Breakbulk Terminal includes Piers 9, 10, and 11, with 36,000 square metres of outdoor storage and three warehouses totalling 18,000 square metres. Efficient access is provided both by rail and by road. The terminal will improve competitiveness for shipping on the St. Lawrence and for manufacturing companies in the region. It will increase shipping traffic for a wide variety of products directly related to the activities of regional companies, either as input goods or as export products. The TRPA and Logistec Corp. entered into an agreement in 2017 for the operation of the Terminal. Logistec Inc. is one of the largest port terminal operators in North America. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company operates 58 terminals in 35 ports throughout Canada and the United States.

“Logistec is proud to operate a large-scale infrastructure as the one put in place by the Port of Trois-Rivières,” said Rodney Corrigan, Executive Vice-President of Operations at Logistec Corp. “It is an asset for Logistec and its customers, including many regional companies. It will enable Logistec to provide superior services and thus better contribute to their competitiveness in foreign markets.”

The construction of Dock 9 represented the final project in the On Course for 2020 modernization plan put forward by the TRPA in 2008. In addition to the development of the Breakbulk Terminal, this plan also included investments in other port terminals, in its road and rail network and in the development of green spaces. It has required a total investment of $ 131.6 million and was completed three years ahead of schedule.

“The strength of our economy is largely based on international trade. This is why our Government attaches so much importance to the negotiation of trade agreements such as those with Europe and Pacific countries,” said Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade. “These agreements offer exceptional opportunities that our companies cannot fully exploit without having access to quality port facilities that meet their needs. The Port of Trois-Rivières has provided such opportunity and we congratulate them for this achievement, which will stimulate job creation in the region.”