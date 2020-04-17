Port thanks drivers with free meals

Vancouver, BC – As an appreciation to truck drivers who are helping to move goods to and from the port, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority provided prepackaged meals to drivers on April 16.

“At the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, we recognize the many challenges we are all facing associated with COVID-19 and would like to thank all the TLS carriers and drivers for continuing to provide services during these unprecedented times,” stated Andy Sekhon, supervisor, truck licencing system administration & drayage Industry Liaison for the port authority in a letter posted on their website.

To show our appreciation, we have made arrangements for to provide a meal to drayage drivers on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Shahi Catering handed out meals to drayage drivers at the Commissioner Street staging lot on the South Shore of Vancouver.

Sekhon said he was hopeful that this option to provide meals to drayage drivers would extended beyond this week.

To ensure that physical distancing measures were maintained, food was be pre-packaged in takeaway containers and was be provided to drivers in their trucks by security personnel wearing personal protective equipment.