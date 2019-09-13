Port Saint John president named ACPA chair

Saguenay, QC — The Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA) has announced that Jim Quinn, President and CEO of Port Saint John has been appointed as Chair effective September 11, 2019.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to assume the role Chair of the ACPA Board of Directors at this critical time in the evolution of Canada’s ports,” says Quinn. “Under the leadership of my predecessor, Donna Taylor, we made tremendous progress over the past year working with our members and partners on important initiatives like the Ports Modernization Review. With critical issues such as digitalization, security and sustainability on the policy agenda, I am eager to work with my port colleagues to consolidate our position and move forward with a plan that will advance Canada’s ports as an economic enabler for all Canadians.”

With over 30 years’ experience in the marine and public sectors, Quinn brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to his position as ACPA Chair. His 23 years in the Coast Guard began a career that took him to ports across Canada and around the world, and eventually brought him to the Federal Privy Council Office as a Senior Advisor. Other senior positions followed, including CFO at the Canadian International Development Agency. Jim joined Port Saint John in 2010.

HE also has extensive experience as an association director and chairman, serving as Past Chair of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Saint John. Quinn also served as Chair of the Canadian Delegation at the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and was appointed its Chair for 2015-2016, a position which had not been held by a Canadian Chairman since 2005-2006.

“Jim is a ‘hat trick’ for ACPA”, says Wendy Zatylny, president of ACPA. “He has great depth of knowledge in the three areas that are most important to moving our agenda forward: the marine sector, government and association governance. With critical changes to our sector that are changing the fundamental ways we do business, plus major government initiatives like the Ports Modernization Review, Jim’s appointment — and his expertise — could not come at a better time.”

The full 2019 ACPA board is comprised of:

Mario Girard (Quebec)

Sylvie Vachon (Montreal)

Jim Quinn (Saint John)

Zoran Knezevic (Port Alberni)

Carl Laberge (Saguenay)

Robin Silvester (Vancouver)

Ian Hamilton (Hamilton-Oshawa)

Steve Salmons (Windsor)

“We have an outstanding group of individuals leading the association” Zatylny said. “I am eager to work with them to propel ACPA — and the Canadian ports community — into the future.”