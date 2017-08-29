Port of Prince Rupert completes Fairview Terminal expansion

Prince Rupert, BC — Port of Prince Rupert can now accommodate the largest container vessels in the world, following DP World’s expansion of its Fairview Container Terminal that increases the Port’s container-handling capacity to 1.35 million TEUs annually.

The conclusion of the two-year “Phase 2 North” expansion project was celebrated today by shippers, supply chain partners, local labour and First Nations and community leaders with a ribbon cutting and community open house attended by thousands.

The expansion grows Fairview Container Terminal’s annual throughput capacity from 850,000 to 1.35 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The terminal now includes a second vessel berth serviced by three new “big ship ready” Malacca-max cranes, allowing 20,000+ TEU vessels to access the terminal through one of the deepest port harbours in the world. In addition, 6,000 more feet of on-dock rail and an 11-hectare increase to the terminal footprint will add even more speed and reliability to terminal services.

As cargo volumes grow to fill the new capacity, over 200 new jobs are expected to be created on the terminal.

Since its conversion from a break-bulk facility in 2007, Fairview Container Terminal has been recognized as one of the fastest growing container terminals in North America, and established a reputation as one of the fastest and most reliable trans-Pacific trade gateways. Its location in Prince Rupert provides the closest proximity to Asia and direct access to the most reliable rail network reach of any terminal on the west coast.

Maksim Mihic, General Manager of DP World Canada, said the expansion represents a forward-thinking commitment to providing shipping lines and cargo owners with fast, reliable container service that’s always ahead of customer demand. “Prince Rupert’s success has been driven by its unparalleled geographical position on the trans-Pacific trade route, its high terminal productivity, and its consistently low dwell times that have sustained despite our significant growth in throughput over the past two years,” said Mihic.

“However, as global trade has grown, so have container vessels. In order to meet the needs of our customers and capitalize on other opportunities, we needed an upgrade. Thankfully, our strong relationships with our expansion project partners, ILWU, the Port of Prince Rupert and CN Rail have resulted in an impressive transformation that will provide reliable and competitive service for our customers.”

Don Krusel, President and CEO of the Port of Prince Rupert, said the expansion is an important part of its future growth strategy. “We continue to build on our strengths, and ensure that as we grow as a Port we will maintain the velocity and fluidity that got us here,” said Krusel.

“This project is a significant addition to Canada’s trade infrastructure, and provides tremendous value to our shippers and many partners. It has become a major contributor to the regional economy, and could not have been realized without collaboration and support of industry, labour, government, First Nations and our local communities.”