Port of Trois-Rivières reports a record year

Trois-Rivières, QC — Reporting on its annual general meeting, the Trois-Rivières Port Authority (TRPA) stated that over the past year, the Port accommodated 256 vessels, including 24 cruise ships, and set a new handling record of 3.9 million metric tonnes of cargo, bringing its net income to $3.4 million.

“The Port’s installations, modernized as part of the On Course for 2020 development plan, delivered their full potential during 2018 and contributed to the achievement of these significant results. This record year is also a result of the Port’s partnerships and the employees who have worked tirelessly. We would like to thank them for their enduring contribution,” said Gaétan Boivin, President and CEO of the TRPA.

Last spring, the TRPA inaugurated the general cargo terminal which includes wharves 9, 10 and 11, as well as 36,000 m2 of exterior storage and three hangars totalling 18,000 square metres. This new infrastructure increases shipping traffic for a wide variety of products directly related to the activities of regional companies, either as input goods or as export products. In 2018, its use was significantly higher than the initial forecasts.

The Port also performed well in June during the annual congress of the International Association of Cities and Ports (IACP). The Port, the City and Innovation et développement économique Trois-Rivières hosted an international delegation of nearly 100 participants. This visit provided an opportunity for participants to discover the efforts made by the City and the Port to enhance the Trois-Rivières waterfront.

Unveiled on October, 10, 2018, this plan is bringing about major changes for the Port, its users, the Trois-Rivières community and the region. In addition to continuing investments in port infrastructure and creating the Environment and Innovation Funds, the Port has set ambitious goals.

It wishes to develop new storage space and build new terminals to the west of its facilities in order to be able to seize development opportunities as they arise. To support their growth, the Port and its partners will have to play an active role in improving the competitiveness of the elements that make up the chain, particularly maritime, rail and road transport services. On Course for 2030 includes several measures to achieve this objective and thus make the port more competitive and the region even more attractive to investors.

Like many ports around the world, the Port is seeking to reallocate some of its facilities for recreational, residential and commercial tourism, and is therefore currently working with Transport Canada to obtain this authority. This will allow it to develop, in collaboration with the City and institutional and private partners, its properties near the Port Park, in harmony with the surrounding environment. To achieve this, it must first obtain an expansion of its powers. A request to this effect has been filed with Transport Canada.

“It is important to remember that last August, the results of our public survey of TroisRivières residents revealed that the Port is recognized as a vital economic development engine for the Mauricie region. What’s more, citizens appreciate the current growth of the Port and want it to continue. It is with honour and pride that we have received these findings and we will not spare any effort, in collaboration with our partners, to continue to promote our entire region”, concluded Danielle St-Amand, Chair of the TRPA Board of Directors.