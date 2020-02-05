Port of Toronto moves record 2.3 MMT of cargo in 2019

Toronto, ON — It was a record year for the Port of Toronto which moved 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in 2019, marking the highest recorded cargo levels in 15 years.

The number of ships visiting the Port of Toronto increased by nearly 20 per cent, with 213 ships visiting the Port of Toronto in 2019 versus 179 ships in 2018. Overall, the Port moved 2,297,029 MMT of cargo, bringing road salt, sugar, cement, aggregate and steel directly into the city’s core. With the Greater Toronto Area’s construction industry showing no signs of slowing down, cement cargo imports increased by close to ten per cent with more than 656,000 metric tonnes delivered through the Port of Toronto last year. The Port also recorded the highest salt cargo levels in nearly 15 years with more than 876,000 metric tonnes imported, while sugar cargo imports from Central and South America remained consistent with 2018 levels at approximately 572,000 metric tonnes. In addition, the Port saw steel products such as rebar, steel coils, steel plate, beam and mesh totalling more than 44,000 metric tonnes and recorded approximately 14,000 metric tonnes in warehousing storage.

“From supplying salt for our roads, sugar for our food and beverage sector and essential supplies such as cement and steel to support the Greater Toronto Area’s booming construction industry, the goods delivered through the Port of Toronto are part of an important supply chain that supports Canada’s largest city,” said Geoffrey Wilson, CEO, PortsToronto. “Additionally, the Port’s cruise ship business continues to have a positive impact on tourism as more and more travellers are making their way through the Great Lakes and visiting Toronto. For more than 100 years, the Port of Toronto has served as Toronto’s gateway to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to marine ports around the world. In 2020 and beyond, the Port will continue to provide Canadian and international businesses with a convenient, sustainable and cost-effective way to bring goods, and people, into the heart of the city.”