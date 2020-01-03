Port of Montreal welcomes the first ocean-going vessel of 2020

Montreal, QC — The Exeborg became the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover in 2020, by crossing the downstream limits of the Port at Sorel on January 3, at 2:11 a.m.

The Exeborg under the command of Captain Qin Xiao Fei, is a bulk carrier operated by Wagenborg Shipping and represented in Montreal by the Lower St-Lawrence Ocean Agencies Ltd. The Exeborg left the Port of Sauda, Norway, on December 21.

It docked this morning at Berth 42 at the terminal operated by Logistec.

Captain Qin Xiao Fei will receive Monday, January 6, as part of an official ceremony, the Gold-Headed Cane, a trophy awarded each year to the Master of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover. This ceremony will mark the 181th anniversary of this great tradition in the shipping community.