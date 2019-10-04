Port of Los Angeles unveils zero-emissions top handlers

San Pedro, CA — Clean cargo handling operations at the Port of Los Angeles are taking a giant leap forward with the demonstration of the world’s first zero-emissions top handlers—two pre-commercial battery-electric top handlers that will be tested at the Everport Container Terminal.

“Today shows we are making good on our pledge to do the hard work of advancing commercially feasible solutions to meet our goal of transitioning all cargo handling equipment to zero emissions by 2030,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re excited to power up these battery-electric top handlers and test them under the real-world conditions of a working container terminal.”

The battery-electric top handlers were designed and built in the U.S. by Taylor Machine Works, Inc., a leading heavy-duty equipment manufacturer and the largest supplier of top handlers in service at the Port. Also known as top picks, top handlers are off-road vehicles with an overhead boom for loading containers weighing up to 75,000 pounds onto trucks and trains, unloading them, and stacking them on terminals between pickups and deliveries.

Taylor’s zero-emissions top handlers run on a one-megawatt battery designed to operate for up to 18 hours between charges. Each top handler has a data logger for tracking hours of operation, charging frequency, energy usage and other performance indicators.

The data collection process also involves obtaining feedback from all demonstration participants, including the drivers and mechanics who will operate and maintain the top handlers. Workers will be able to provide valuable input on the maneuverability, noise level and safety of the equipment.

The top handlers will be tested over a 12-month period, expected to begin by the end of the year. The Port and its partners will also evaluate the functionality of the connections and systems for charging the top handlers.

The battery-electric top handlers are a key component of the Port’s $7.7 million Everport Advanced Cargo Handling Demonstration Project. The California Energy Commission (CEC) is supporting the large-scale zero-emissions technology project with a $4.5 million sustainability grant.

“The CEC is proud to be working with forward-thinking partners like the Port of Los Angeles to accelerate the adoption of innovative and sustainable freight technologies,” said Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan. “Projects like this are critical to showcasing zero-emission equipment that can make the state’s freight industry more efficient and competitive, while helping clean California’s air.”

The Everport demonstration is one of 16 projects in which the Port is either the lead agency or a participant working with multiple partners to test near-zero emissions and zero-emissions engines, emissions control technology, and alternative fueling and charging stations. In addition to the battery-electric top handlers, the projects include testing hybrid natural gas and fully battery-electric fuel cell heavy-duty trucks; battery-electric forklifts, yard tractors, and rubber-tired gantry cranes; and emissions control equipment on large ships and harbor craft.