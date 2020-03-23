Port of Halifax receives largest vessel to date

Halifax, NS — The Port of Halifax received its largest vessel call to date over the weekend, with the arrival at PSA Halifax of the CMA CGM T. Jefferson, a 366-metre, 14,414-TEU capacity ship.

The CMA CGM T. Jefferson sails in the weekly AWE3 service operated by the Ocean Alliance, from South Asia to the East Coast of America. With a terminal area of 32 ha, a quay length of 1,045m and a depth of 16.5m, PSA Halifax is the only Canadian port in Eastern Canada that can accommodate ultra-class vessels.

“The arrival of CMA CGM T. Jefferson reminds us of the fundamental importance of trade to our economy and our well-being. At PSA Halifax, we have everything in place to handle the larger ships now calling on the East Coast of North America,” said Kim Holtermand, CEO and Managing Director, PSA Halifax. “We have the capability and determination among a dedicated work force to meet the opportunity for growth that these vessels represent for eastern Canada. As we look forward to the arrival of a new ship-to-shore gantry crane built specifically for these vessels, the timing of this arrival highlights the strength of our partnership with the Ocean Alliance carriers that run this service, the many Short-Sea Operators and CN that support it and with CMA CGM in particular as the vessel operator.” Holtermand added.

“The arrival of the first vessel over 14,000 TEU is a significant milestone for all of the partners that make up the Port of Halifax and the larger port city community,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “Anytime a containerized cargo ship calls on Halifax it means labour hours for those working the vessel, it means opportunity for cargo owners moving goods through our gateway, and the fact that this is the largest container vessel to call on Halifax to date underscores our position and reputation as an efficient and reliable deep-water international gateway port.”

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Port of Halifax says there have been no container vessel diversions, no container vessel arrival/departure berth congestion and no reported labour shortages among the terminals, pilots, tugs or marine traffic control. It adds that CN Rail is providing daily intermodal service in Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

“The Halifax Port Authority and PSA Halifax’ primary concern is the health and well-being of port users,” said the Port in a statement. “We have therefore implemented a series of measures and issued several guidelines to provide our employees with optimal protection. We would like to thank all our stakeholders for following these guidelines so closely and for their continued commitment and involvement during this period.”