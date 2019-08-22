Port of Halifax names new CEO

Halifax, NS — The Board of the Halifax Port Authority (HPA) has chosen its new President and CEO: Captain Allan Gray will be concluding his tenure as Harbour Master and General Manager – Operations of Fremantle Ports in Perth, Australia, and joining the Halifax Port Authority as President and CEO in late November, 2019.

“Captain Gray’s extensive experience in leading a large port with similar priorities and economic impact as our own, from container and bulk shipping to cruise and infrastructure expansion projects, will serve the growing Port of Halifax’s needs well,” says Board Chair Hector Jacques.

“Our new CEO brings great depth and breadth of experience, and relationships in maritime transportation, shipping and cruise which will allow the Port of Halifax to continue to play an important role in growing Canada’s international trade,” says Jacques

The Board’s search committee worked with Boyden, a Vancouver-based international talent recruitment firm with a depth of experience in the port and marine sectors.

“I am excited to be joining the Port of Halifax, which is well-recognized around the world for being well-run and highly competitive,” says Gray, “I look forward to working with the board, staff, Port partners and the community to support the development, alignment and implementation of the Port’s vision and strategy to grow as Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway.”

Captain Gray plans to attend the annual Port Days events in Halifax on September 18-19 where he will be introduced to the port community.

“The Port of Halifax is now well-positioned for significant future growth. I want to thank CEO Karen Oldfield and her team at HPA for their efforts to ensure our port becomes Canada’s east coast entry point for ultra-class container vessels as well as their continued success in growing the cruise business for Halifax and all of Atlantic Canada. We welcome and look forward to Allan Gray continuing to build on this positive momentum as he assumes the position of President and CEO of the Halifax Port Authority in late 2019,” says Jacques.

“We will be recognizing Karen’s important contributions to the port in the coming months as she assists the board, staff and our stakeholders to prepare for our leadership transition,” added Jacques.