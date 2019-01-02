Port of Montreal welcomes the first ocean-going vessel of 2019

Montreal, QC — The Virginiaborg became the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover in 2019, by crossing the downstream limits of the Port at Sorel on January 2, at 3:50 a.m.

The Virginiaborg under the command of Captain Volodymyr Yurchenko, is a bulk carrier operated by Wagenborg Shipping and represented in Montreal by the Lower St-Lawrence Ocean Agencies Ltd. The Virginiaborg left the Port of Porsgrunn, Norway, on December 20.

It docked early this morning at Berth 42 at the terminal operated by Logistec.

Captain Yurchenko will receive tomorrow, as part of an official ceremony, the Gold-Headed Cane, a trophy awarded each year to the Master of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover. This ceremony will mark the 180th anniversary of this great tradition in the shipping community.