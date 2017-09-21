Port of Montreal officially welcomes provisional application of CETA

Montreal, QC – At the Port of Montreal’s Viau Terminal,the Government of Canada, represented by the Minister of International Trade, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, officially heralded the first day of the provisional application of the Canada European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Accord (CETA).

The event was held at the Port’s new international container terminal in with representatives of the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal, several ambassadors and consuls, and representatives from the business communities of Canada and the European Union (EU).

“CETA is tailor-made for the Port of Montreal, a major trade hub for goods transiting between Europe and North America, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the arrival of its very first container,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA). “Its uninterrupted growth since 1967 is a strong sign of the importance of our supply chain in international trade, as well as the context of our project for a new container terminal at Contrecoeur, a key project for the future of the container market in Quebec and Canada”.

Holding this event at Viau Terminal was a real privilege for the Port, and clearly demonstrated the Port of Montreal’s pivotal role in international trade and its unique position in Canada. More than 80% of containerized cargo between Canada and the European Union passes through the Port of Montreal, making it Canada’s largest port for container traffic with the European Union.

The Port of Montreal is the second largest in Canada and the largest in Eastern Canada. It is the only international container handling port in Quebec. It is the most direct intermodal link between North America’s industrial heartland and the European Union’s markets.

Steve Verheul, CETA Chief Negociator, Christine St-Pierre, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie of Quebec, Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade of Canada, Peteris Ustubs, Ambassador, EU representative to Canada, Sylvie Vachon, President & CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.