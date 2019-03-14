Port of Montreal attracts its seventh container shipping line

Montreal, QC – fter a record year marked by a nine per cent increase in the number of containers transiting through the Port of Montreal, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is announced the arrival of a seventh international container shipping line, COSCO Shipping Lines. It’s the port’s third new service to and from Europe in the past year.

Starting in April the Port of Montreal will welcome COSCO’s new service, which will connect Montreal with several northern European cities, such as Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Le Havre and Liverpool, for the benefit of importers and exporters. COSCO Shipping Lines’ containers will be handled at the terminals of Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGTP). COSCO, which ranks third in the world in container transport, said it wanted to expand its activities in North American markets through the addition of this transatlantic service.

“We welcome the arrival of COSCO Shipping Lines. This excellent news reaffirms the Port of Montreal’s place as the preferred gateway for freight transport between Europe and North America’s industrial heartland,” said MPA president and CEO Sylvie Vachon.

With a fifth record year in 2018 and this third service added to the Port of Montreal in one year, the MPA is actively pursuing its development to accommodate growth, notably via the major Contrecœur container terminal project.