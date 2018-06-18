Port of Johnstown continues to expand, win new business 

Johnstown, ON — Port of Johnstown officials reported that the Eastern Ontario port continues to expand and attract new business as it opened its doors Saturday to the local community as well as politicians and business leaders for its 3rd annual Port Day.

“The port is continuing to grow and diversify. In May, we received wind farm components for a project near Picton. More imported steel beams will arrive in July for regional construction projects. The port will be developing another six acres of land near our new dock for future lay down space for these kinds of breakbulk and project cargos arriving by ship,” said Robert Dalley, general manager of the Port of Johnstown. “We are also receiving several inquiries on other dry bulk cargos such as imported salt and dry fertilizer. There is no doubt that this port is getting more recognition and attention.”

Dalley also noted that the port has boosted its grain storage capacity by almost 30 per cent, paving the way for new product such as non-GMO corn by Ingredion and also for improved soybean exports through the port.

Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal Mayor Pat Sayeau added that cargo processed at the port has increased by 50 per cent over the last decade. “The port is a huge asset for the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal. The port contributes over three quarters of a million dollars each year to the township’s revenues. It also has broader community impacts such as helping support the local hockey arena with contributions that will total almost $675,000 dollars over an eight-year period.”

Mayor Sayeau was joined by a roster of speakers at the Port of Johnstown’s 3rd Annual Port Day including Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows.

Chamber of Marine Commerce President Bruce Burrows reported an overall positive outlook for Great LakesSt. Lawrence shipping. “Last year cargo volumes were up 9 per cent and with the recovery, there is now an opportunity to build on this momentum. While we did have a later start to the Seaway opening in 2018 and a slow April due to ice conditions in the Great Lakes, I’m pleased to report that business has bounced back in May. There is once again strong demand for ships to transport Canadian export grain, construction materials and inputs for manufacturing. We continue to see further diversification of cargo and many of our Canadian ship operators are fully booked for the year.”