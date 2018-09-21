Port of Halifax undergoing digital transformation

Halifax, NS – The Port of Halifax is taking steps to become one of the most digitized ports on the eastern seaboard.

The Port Operations Centre on the Port of Halifax website, www.portofhalifax.ca, has become a critical digital tool for the sharing of real-time information with customers and the larger community. Shippers and cargo owners can find up-to-the minute information on terminal gate metrics, weekly dwell time, predictive air gap, arrivals and departures, and special alerts.

The Port Operations Centre on the Port of Halifax website is this year’s American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) winner in the IT Awards program in the Port Operation and Management Systems category. AAPA’s Information Technology Awards program, which began in 2002, highlights port technology accomplishments in the areas of Port Operations and Management Systems and in Improvements in Intermodal Freight Transportation.

“We are focused on digital transformation,” said Karen Oldfield, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “With our partners, we are taking existing information that was once paper-based, digitizing it and then sharing that information broadly to drive efficiency.”

It was announced earlier this year that the Halifax Port Authority is joining TradeLens, a blockchain-focused digital global shipping platform developed by Maersk and IBM through a Collaboration Agreement. The Halifax Port Authority also provided an update on infrastructure planning efforts to date including a temporary berth extension that will provide Halifax the capacity it needs going into 2020, details on which can be found at https://portcityhfx.ca/en/infrastructure-plan/