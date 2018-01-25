Port of Halifax sets new container volumes record

Halifax, NS — Containerized cargo volume through the Port of Halifax has set a new port record. Containerized cargo volume in 2017 is 559,242 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), up 16% over 2016. This is the highest volume of containerized cargo the Port of Halifax has handled in a single year. The previous record was 550,462 TEU, set in 2005.

The cruise industry in Halifax also experienced record numbers in 2017, with 173 vessel calls carrying 292,722 passengers.

“The current growth cycle is a reflection of the hard work of key port partners including terminal operators, ocean carriers, rail provider CN, labour, marine pilots, tug operators, and our partners in the tourism sector,” said Karen Oldfield, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “This past year also saw the arrival of Ultra container vessels over 10,000 TEU to our port. All of this combined provides a very strong foundation on which to build, and we are looking forward to our continued work together in the year ahead.”

2017 Cargo

Non-containerized tonnage in 2017 is 371,913 metric tonnes.

Total cargo tonnage through HPA facilities in 2017 is 5,010,735 metric tonnes, up 12%.

The statistics are now posted to the Halifax Port Authority website:

http://www.portofhalifax.ca/port-operations-centre/cargo-statistics/