Port authorities welcome funding announcement

Ottawa, ON – Given the importance of trade-enabling port infrastructure and the oversubscription of the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF), the Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA) is extremely pleased to see the government accelerate NTCF funding, as announced by Finance Minster Bill Morneau in his Fall Economic Statement. With the $773.9 million brought forward for the next five years, ACPA members see a clear opportunity to contribute to economic and job growth through trade diversification and infrastructure development. “Canada Port Authorities are central to the Canadian economy. Investment in sustainable and innovative trade-enabling infrastructure such as our Port Authorities will send strong and tangible global signals that Canada is building its future,” said Wendy Zatylny, President, Association of Canada Port Authorities.

Canada’s port authorities are innovative in their use of research, technology, people and processes to move Canada’s goods and connect Canada globally and are eager to see their existing and new comprehensive project proposals considered immediately. “Developing projects and assembling investors takes time,” said Ms. Zatylny, “so this ongoing augmentation of funds available in the near term will enable ACPA members to support the government’s Export Diversification Strategy and have infrastructure ready to go as volumes increase.”