Porsche selects DB Schenker to operate its new Mississauga parts distribution centre 

Toronto, ON — Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd., has selected DB Schenker Canada to operate its new parts distribution centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

For the next three years, the global logistics provider will work with the manufacturer of high-performance automobiles to run a streamlined logistics process that caters to Porsche’s customers.

“The faster we can do repairs and get our customers’ cars back on the road again, the better,” says George Fremis, Manager, Parts Operations & Logistics, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “DB Schenker understands that mentality and our brand. That’s why they were a great fit for this new facility.”

The culmination of two years of planning, the new parts distribution centre (PDC) is about 176,000 square feet in size, with about 140,000 square feet of the facility operated by DB Schenker. The remaining space will be used as a national training center, test vehicle storage, and potentially a “Porsche Classic Café” to showcase the brand, innovations, and host customers.

This is the global logistics provider’s third PDC project with Porsche, which is also working with DB Schenker in China and South Korea. Previously, Canadian Porsche centres received their spare parts and lifestyle goods from one of three PDCs in the U.S. According to Fremis, the automaker wanted to shorten its parts lead times while also increase its service levels in the growing Canadian market.

The outbound operation commenced in early-October, at which point DB Schenker Canada ensured that all dealers in the country receive the required materials within the agreed-upon timeframes.

Fremis says DB Schenker was selected for its broad range of logistics expertise, track record in the automotive market, and its high service levels. “DB Schenker presented the PDC solution that was comprehensive and that made the most sense for us,” Fremis adds.

“They understood the service levels that we needed to achieve,” Fremis continues, “and even brought in the project manager from the Porsche South Korea implementation to support our project.”

For Porsche, DB Schenker manages the parts storage and inventory management; picking and packing; and dispatch to the final destination (in Canada). The new facility is expected to ship about 282,000 orders during its first year in operation.

“Our team in Canada is thrilled to be part of Porsche’s growing global network. We recognize our role as a crucial link to improve the “Driver Experience” by delivering world class service. Ultimately, we intend to deliver on our mission to become our clients most trusted and valued supply chain partner.” says Brad Samson, Site Manager DB Schenker Canada.