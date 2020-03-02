Polaris Transportation Group acquires PRI Logistics

Mississauga, ON – Polaris Transportation Group announced it has acquired PRI Logistics, a 3PL brokerage based in Vaughan, Ontario offering a full array of transportation services.

“Our two companies have known each other for over a decade,” said Dave Cox, president of Polaris Transportation Group. “They bring us valuable market intelligence and excellent insights into the industry. This is an opportunity to partner our resources, develop synergies and strategically grow our services.”

According to the company, it handles over 300,000 orders across the Canada-United States border every year.

“You have two like-minded entrepreneurs joining forces,” Sam Marra, president of PRI Logistics, states. “We share similar philosophies and have developed a lot of respect for each other. This is an excellent opportunity to grow what is a dynamic client base and expand our infrastructure. This partnership really is a win-win for both our clients and the Polaris team.”

The deal, which closed March 2, will have PRI Logistics operating under the Polaris Global Logistics brand. Cox adds, “This was the next step in our growth strategy. Their company values and commitment to providing top-level service align perfectly with our own and together, we will be able to provide an even greater service offering to our customers. We’re extremely excited to welcome the PRI team to the Polaris family.”