Polaris appoints chief technology officer

Mississauga, ON — Dave Cox, President of Polaris Transportation Group announced the appointment of Dave Brajkovich to the position of chief technology officer. Since 2015 Dave Brajkovich actively served on Polaris’s board of directors before accepting this newly created position. Dave will be based out of the Polaris head office facility in Mississauga and will report directly to Cox.

As CTO, Dave will have key accountabilities for leading and maintaining a robust technical ecosystem for the Polaris Transportation Group. One of the first steps will be to enhance Polaris’s current technical foundation and align with a newly formed road map for scalable growth. The ultimate objective is to provide Polaris the foundation to be a uniquely different provider of freight services with enhanced digital product capabilities in the future. Emphasis will be placed on bleeding edge technologies such as robotic process automation, AI, and blockchain.

Cox explains, “Dave is an excellent fit to complement our future growth plans. Our enhanced technology framework will be a critical element in further expanding our footprint in North America and beyond. Having Dave’s experience with larger Fortune 500 companies, combined with his natural leadership skills, will greatly improve our ability to navigate and implement the systems, processes and innovation that will put us well ahead of the curve in serving our clients’ requirements. This is all part of our mandate to make it really simple and seamless to do business with Polaris.”

Brajkovich’s educational background includes a diploma in Production Engineering from George Brown, followed up by specialized university programs at York University in Toronto, Darden’s School of Business at the University of Virginia and several ITIL leadership certifications. The additional courses and experience refined his skills in IT processes, management and business leadership best practices. Recent positions held include executive director roles with Sun Life Canada, Air Liquide and Dynacare Labs where his focus was on IT technology foundations and business application synergies.

Brajkovich lives in Hockley Valley with his wife and two daughters. His additional interests include assembly and operation of drone helicopters and he is an avid motorcyclist. “This opportunity gives me the ability to create positive change in an industry that will continue to get more sophisticated in the management of customers’ supply chains,” says Brajkovich. “Polaris is at a size where it can quickly adapt to the changes necessary to implement ground breaking technologies. It will be an exciting time for me and Polaris. The immediate future includes the creation of a digital lab at our head office and onboarding talented young minds to help us on our aggressive path to even greater success at the Polaris Group of Companies.”