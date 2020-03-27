Polar Air Cargo picks Network Cargo as GSA in Canada

Network Cargo, the General Sales and Services (GSSA) branch of the Network Aviation Group in North America, have been appointed by Polar Air Cargo (PAC) as General Sales Agent (GSA) in Canada.

“We are extremely pleased to announce we have appointed Network Cargo, as our General Sales Agent for all of Canada,” said Thomas Betenia, vice president of sales, The Americas.

This partnership with the cargo-exclusive airline dates back to December 2019 which covers all of Canada utilizing Network Cargo offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton.

Polar Air Cargo has a large, all-Boeing fleet of aircraft including B747-400F, B747-8F, B767-300F, and B777-200F aircraft and can carry most cargo ranging from perishables and oversized freight to dangerous goods and valuable cargo. PAC can also offer onward trucking services for a more complete solution.

“This newly struck partnership further strengthens our relationship with North American airline carriers and widens our reaching coverage of the entire North American continent,” stated Polar Air Cargo.