Milton, ON — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) opens its annual awards season today, accepting entries for a series of honors to be distributed during the group’s annual conference in Niagara Falls.

Entries are now being accepted for the:

Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award – Named after a fleet dispatcher at CPC, who was assigned to the John Deere Fleet at the time of his passing, this award recognizes the efforts of dispatchers who have made an outstanding contribution to their company in the past year or over the course of their career. “The fact that we can be part of celebrating the memory of a truly great individual to recognize these efforts makes it that much more special,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

PMTC and 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards – Recognizing the work of fleet operators and graphic design companies, these awards include several categories.

PMTC and CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers – The Hall of Fame recognizes superior over-the-road performance by drivers employed by PMTC members.

PMTC and Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards – These awards recognize any private truck fleets most committed to improving safety, especially where they exceed National Safety Code requirements. And the honor isn’t limited to PMTC members.

PMTC-KRTS Professional CMV Driver Training Scholarship – This scholarship includes at least 200 hours of training to meet standards set by the Professional Truck Driver Institute (PTDI) and Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO).

PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary – Up to two PMTC young leaders are eligible to have two out of the four courses required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program, including courses selected from the CITT library of Certified Logistics Management courses.

The annual conference is held June 12-14.

For more information, visit www.pmtc.ca.