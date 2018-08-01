Pilot sees 20% year-over-year revenue growth

Lima, PA –Pilot Freight Services announced record-breaking Q2 2018 revenues of $188.6 million. Coming on the heels of the recent strategic acquisition of Manna Freight Systems, the company reports year-to-date revenues of $353.9 million. Pilot anticipates e-commerce delivery in the H3D category will account for at least 30 per cent of overall business as a result of enhanced capabilities, leading to a forecasted year-end revenue of approximately $800 million.

Pilot is demonstrating diversified gains across all categories with 21.2 percent revenue growth to date this year and is up nearly 22 per cent in Q2 2018 when compared to the same quarter last year. Further indicators of the company’s growth include over one million shipments so far in 2018 and moving over 532.6 million pounds of freight, which is a 12 per cent increase over last quarter.

“For the third quarter in a row, every Pilot product line saw over 20 percent growth,” says John Hill, president and chief commercial officer. “Home delivery and e-commerce offerings will continue to be a focus as we integrate last-mile-only solutions to complement our existing full-mile service offering to current and new clients.”