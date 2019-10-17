Pilot names new country manager for Canada

Glen Mills, PA — Pilot Freight Services announced the promotion of Lygdel DeLeon to Canada Country Manager. In his new role, DeLeon will be responsible for providing support and establishing systems to enhance sales and operations in Pilot’s three stations in Canada; Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

DeLeon joined Pilot in 2014 to spearhead the launch of the Vancouver station building the client base, sales, customer service, and operations team from the ground up. Leveraging Pilot’s strong reputation in H3D e-commerce, DeLeon secured a strong client base and branched out into vertical markets, including retail and aerospace. Today, Pilot Vancouver is the top-performing station in Canada consistently experiencing double-digit growth.

As country manager, DeLeon will work to enhance and support station managers with a clearly defined goal of increasing sales in Canada while continuing to reach new levels of operational success. His deep understanding of the complexities of sales and operations combined with a proven track record of working with clients will continue to be an enormous asset to the management of Canada. DeLeon will continue to be actively engaged in the professional development of his team while maintaining a focus on aligning sales growth while creating unique solutions to customers’ needs.

“Lygdel not only leads by example but his enthusiasm and professionalism are contagious. He is always ready to rise to a challenge and create tailored solutions for even the most complex customer need,” says Abe Achackzad, executive vice president of transportation of Pilot Freight Services. “Through his leadership in Canada, Pilot will continue to grow market share throughout the country.”