Pilot named one of Walmart’s Carriers of the Year

Lima, PA — Pilot Freight Services has been recognized by Walmart Supply Chain as one of six Walmart Transportation Carriers of the Year in different service categories. Pilot was selected as the E-Commerce Carrier of the Year. In 2018, Pilot’s revenues reached a record-breaking high, partly due to the expansion of e-commerce services and their investments in final mile capabilities, specifically within e-commerce.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Walmart as a provider that innovates, improves services and lowers costs to customers,” said Gordon Branov, chief executive officer of Pilot Freight Services. “Our dedicated employees continue to go above and beyond for our clients to create customized solutions and provide an outstanding customer experience while impacting the bottom line. That is exactly what Pilot strives for every day.”

Carriers were chosen based on dedication to customer service and communication that actively improve service levels within the intricate Walmart supply chain. Partner companies must be able to provide operational excellence in order to meet the transportation goals set by Walmart as part of their end-to-end supply chain. Across the Pilot network, all stations handle Walmart e-commerce deliveries, and nearly every station has a Walmart vendor.

“2018 was a year of unprecedented change in the transportation industry. As our supply chain network has evolved with greater efficiency and new ways of working, so have many of our carrier partners’,” said Ken Braunbach, vice president of Inbound Transportation for Walmart. “The companies recognized have provided Walmart with innovative and improved service offerings that ultimately help us lower our cost to our customers and stay in stock, both on the shelf in our stores or online.”