Pilot freight sets record for revenues in 2018

Lima, PA — Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services, announces yet another year of record-breaking revenue marking a 24.8% increase to reach nearly $800 million in revenue for 2018 with the broadened selection of e-commerce products, expansion of global capabilities and continued success in domestic business-to-business freight.

“In 2018, we saw our international product achieve strong growth over the year, as well as key acquisitions which helped to expand our e-commerce and logistics segments of business,” says John Hill, president and chief commercial officer. “Our focus for 2019 will be continued growth in e-commerce, domestic business-to-business, truckload brokerage and bolstering technology systems for our expanding global sector.”

Pilot also took steps to broaden its final mile capabilities, particularly for e-commerce, where the company has reinforced its position as an industry leader by expanding its menu of services, offering appliance delivery and installation, white glove delivery, and other heavy and hard-to-handle delivery (H3D) products. These efforts were strengthened by Pilot’s acquisition of Manna Freight Systems (Manna), a final mile logistics provider based in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, in July 2018. This was a thoughtful move to create unparalleled final mile service for furniture and appliance delivery with installation capabilities. Pilot has successfully leveraged Manna’s network, technology solutions and expertise to supplement the company’s existing strength in full mile service.

Along with all of these developments, Pilot dominated domestic business-to-business freight in 2018. With more than 80 stations across North America and one of the highest on-time delivery rates, Pilot continues to succeed in the segment of business upon which its stellar industry reputation was built. As a value-added service provider, Pilot remains focused on logistics solutions as an extension of its business and offers decades of industry knowledge and resources in logistics and transportation to continue serving clients in every capacity.