Pilot Freight names new CTO

Lima, PA — Pilot Freight Services announced Mark Baker has joined the company in a newly created role as chief technology officer. Baker is responsible for modernizing Pilot’s technology, internal and customer facing, so that communications remain efficient and customers receive superior service. This includes managing, directing and selecting cutting-edge logistics software and technology that drive Pilot’s core business processes.

Baker brings more than 23 years of senior IT management experience to Pilot, operating exclusively in the transportation and logistics industry since 2003. Most recently, as global chief information officer for JAS Worldwide, he led a comprehensive global IT integration and application development plan. At Pilot, Baker will apply best practices to the company’s existing IT infrastructure to optimize results and provide greater transparency throughout the process to improve performance and reduce costs. While Pilot has always placed a strong emphasis on technology, this newly formed role demonstrates the company’s focus on reinforcing and integrating company-wide IT solutions.

“As Pilot continues to experience record growth numbers, we must not only keep pace with our customers’ needs, but also anticipate any future technological trends that can impact our collective efficiencies and overall service. This presents unique challenges,” said Gordon Branov, CEO of Pilot Freight Services. “It requires a singular focus on our technology products to assure that we are providing the most innovative and effective solutions for our clients. I am confident in Mark’s ability to strategically plan and strengthen our infrastructure in order to maintain Pilots’ position as an industry leader, and ultimately deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

Baker reports directly to Branov and is based out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Lima, PA. Baker is a member of the Association of IT Professionals, the Georgia CIO Leadership Association and is a recipient of Computerworld Magazine’s “Premier 100 IT Leaders Award.”