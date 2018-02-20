Pilot expands North American footprint with opening of Montreal station

Lima, PA — Pilot Freight Services announced the opening of Pilot Montreal (YUL), their third corporate-owned station in Canada. Home to a number of aerospace manufacturers as well as aviation suppliers, opening a Montreal station was a natural fit for the company to expand in this vertical by enhancing customer relationships.

Pilot Montreal will be managed by Karen Trainor, a bilingual Quebecoise district manager who brings over 28 years in the industry, and vast knowledge of the Canadian shipping landscape. Most recently Trainor held a role with Canada’s largest supply chain company focused on the handling of temperature-sensitive products.

Pilot’s new Montreal station is just one step in the company’s large-scale investment in training and communications systems to support multi-lingual, multi-national sales and operations teams and overall international expansion efforts. Pilot’s international teams address all global inquiries by providing the best routes, shipping methods, and rates on worldwide freight delivery.

“We’re pleased to announce the opening of Pilot Montreal, our third Canadian station,” said Abe Achackzad, EVP, Transportation. “The addition of the Montreal station is part of our overall commitment to our customers in North America and international expansion efforts as we continue to grow as a global, value-added service provider in 2018 and beyond.”

Two additional staff members will join Pilot Montreal in the coming months who will be valuable assets to Pilot’s unified global logistics services. These services are designed to deliver value by combining the company’s existing strong domestic and international services which in turn, create a comprehensive and complete end-to-end solution.