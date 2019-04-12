Pharma logistics of the future require new approaches to cooperation: DHL 

Bonn, Germany and Montreux, Switzerland — This year, DHL Supply Chain, will be represented at LogiPharma, the leading supply chain conference for the life science and health care industry. During this three-day event Switzerland, over 800 international pharma supply chain experts are discussing the future of pharma logistics, distribution and planning, as well as the latest strategies for digitalization, customer-first solutions and improved end-to-end visibility in the fast changing life science and health care industry.

“Decision makers in pharmaceutic supply chains are increasingly challenged to make trade off decisions around improving services and providing more customer and patient-centric solutions, while at the same time cost cuts, reduced inventories and differentiated routes to markets and new geographies are demanded. At the same time new technologies, personalized medicines and advanced therapies are constantly creating new and even more complex supply chains”, says Paolo Rosanna, vice president and head of business development life sciences & healthcare, at DHL Supply Chain for Mainland Europe, Middle East and Africa, during this year’s LogiPharma.

“Therefore it is imperative for us to work very closely with our customers in the pharma industry and establish new and integrated approaches. The future of pharma logistics is all about being even more patient-centric than today, which requires more sophisticated end-to-end supply chain solutions. This is where digitalization and automation comes into play. The implementation of new technologies — from wearables to robotic process automation and artificial intelligence – can help to improve the flow of information, optimize stock levels and improve order times”, says Karsten Schwarz, CEO DHL Supply Chain for Germany & Alps.

“Our customers can expect from us that we have a sound understanding of these solutions, that we select the right technologies and approaches, and that we offer the best possible contract logistics services for both, companies and patients. But all logistics companies need to continuously evolve by bringing innovation and new technologies to the table that create more value. It is no longer enough to just replicate best practices to keep pace with the acceleration coming from these new trends”, Paolo Rosanna, vice president and head of business development life sciences & healthcare, at DHL Supply Chain for Mainland Europe, Middle East and Africa, during this year’s LogiPharma.