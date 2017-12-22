Peterborough-Toronto freight rail analysis to get funding

Peterborough, ON — The Federal Government announced funding for the Peterborough-Toronto Freight Rail Analysis project.

The Feds will contribute up to $65,000 towards this project, which will build on economic and engineering work already completed. The Government of Ontario is also providing up to $65,000 towards this project.

The project will define freight infrastructure requirements and outline the projected economic impact of potential future freight rail improvements along the Peterborough-Toronto-Havelock-Blue Mountain rail corridor. Specifically, the project will evaluate the benefits and impacts associated with enabling increased freight rail capacity along the corridor.

“Our government is investing in the assessment of increased freight rail services in the Peterborough-Toronto-Havelock-Blue Mountain corridor,” said Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women and Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “A better understanding of economic, environmental, and social impacts of infrastructure projects like this one will help protect our environment, support the creation of new jobs, and grow our economy.”

“I am pleased to see the support for developing a project to increase freight rail services throughout the Peterborough-Toronto-Havelock-Blue Mountain corridor. This is an important step to ensure reliable freight service in our community, “ added Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough.